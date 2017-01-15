1 transported to hospital after Battle Creek house fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — One person was treated for smoke inhalation after no working smoke detectors helped a Sunday morning house fire do $48,000 damage in Battle Creek.

At 6:50 a.m. Sunday, Battle Creek Fire Department crews arrived to find flames showing from bedroom windows and heavy smoke throughout the structure at 105 Winston Drive. The lone occupant and dog narrowly escaped the fire and heavy smoke conditions prior to the fire department’s arrival.

The occupant was treated for smoke inhalation by the fire department and LifeCare Ambulance and also was transported to the hospital.

Fire crews quickly entered the structure to extinguish the fire and ventilate the smoke conditions.

Damage to the house was estimated at $40,000 and damage to the contents was estimated at $8,000.

The fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire.

The dwelling did not have working smoke detectors.

The fire remains under investigation by the Battle Creek Fire Department.

