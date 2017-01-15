Beautiful today, but rain is on the way

Posted 6:41 AM, January 15, 2017
WEST MICHIGAN — After a seasonably cold start to your Sunday morning, temperatures will recover nicely this afternoon into the lower to middle 30s with a good amount of sunshine. Winds will also be light, with high pressure moving right across the lower peninsula. This high will also suppress that icy mixture of precipitation — the same one that changed the scheduled start of the Kansas City/Pittsburgh playoff game — to the south of us. Here’s a look at the current surface map as of this early morning writing:

A new area of low pressure will develop this afternoon over the southwestern U.S. and rapidly move northeastward Monday afternoon into Tuesday. Initially, this weather system could bring us a wintry mixture of precipitation:

Late Monday night into Tuesday, enough mild air should work into the region for this mix to become all rain:

Showers are likely on Tuesday, with highs in the 40s. It will stay mild all week, with a slight chance of rain again on Friday evening.

