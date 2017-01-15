Mutiple fire departments extinguish fire at nursery in Ottawa County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich.-- It took six fire departments in Ottawa County to put out an early morning fire that fully engulfed a building at the Spring Meadow Nursery, 12601 120th Ave, in Grand Haven.

The fire started just before 3 a.m. Sunday, with passerby's reporting seeing flames coming through the roof.

The chief of the Robinson Township Fire Department, Doug Hopkins, says the fire started in the nursery's office building.

We're told the fire caused an estimated $1 million dollars or more in damage, leveling the office to the ground.

Hopkins says a few nearby greenhouses did melt in some sections as a result of the fire.

Crews had to close down 120th avenue in both directions to pull water from hydrants on Lake Michigan Drive.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The fire remains under investigation.