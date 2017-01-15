Great adoption deals from Humane Society of West Michigan

Posted 9:33 AM, January 15, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Now is a great time to add an addition to your family in the form of a pet adopted from the Humane Society of West Michigan.

From puppies to kittens – cats to dogs and many other animals, the Humane Society has several deals in place making it easy for you to take home a pet in need of love.

Trudy Jeffers of the Humane Society joins the FOX 17 Weekend Morning show along with Clay, a 9-year-old beagle up for adoption.

For more information, visit the Humane Society’s website or call (616)-453-8900.

