GRPD spends three hours convincing shirtless man off garage roof

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Department says it took three hours to convince a man, who they say is mentally unstable, off the roof of a garage in downtown Grand Rapids.

Police say they received a call from a passerby around 4:30 a.m. Sunday saying a man was on top of the garage without a shirt on near Holister Ave SE and Eastern.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday GRPD says the man came down from the roof. They believe the man may have been suffering from a “mental crisis”.