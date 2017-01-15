GRPD spends three hours convincing shirtless man off garage roof

Posted 5:48 AM, January 15, 2017, by , Updated at 08:02AM, January 15, 2017
image

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Department says it took three hours to convince a man, who they say is mentally unstable, off the roof of a garage in downtown Grand Rapids.

Police say they received a call from a passerby around 4:30 a.m. Sunday saying a man was on top of the garage without a shirt on near Holister Ave SE and Eastern.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday GRPD says the man came down from the roof. They believe the man may have been suffering from a “mental crisis”.

 

 

 

