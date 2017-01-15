Help sought in identifying 2 Isabella County suspects

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. — The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a retail fraud from the Walmart store in Union Township.

At 8:38 p.m. Friday, two unknown suspects left the store at 4730 Encore Blvd. with multiple items in a shopping cart without paying for them. Store personnel observed them placing the items into the trunk of a black or dark green Pontiac Grand Prix.

During this time one of the suspects observed the store employee watching them, quickly closed the trunk and left the parking lot. Several items were left behind in the shopping cart.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is looking for anyone with information leading to the identification of the two suspects who were caught on security cameras within the store. Please see the accompanying pictures.

If you have any information on these two men, you are asked to contact Isabella County Central Dispatch at (989) 773-1000.

The incident remains under investigation by the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office.

