OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are investigating after a five-vehicle crash shutdown part of 14 Mile Road in NE Kent County on Sunday.

It happened before 9:00 p/m. on 14 Mile Road (M-57) near Podunk in Oakfield Township.

Officials tell FOX 17 News that one person sustained minor injuries.

MDOT reports both eastbound and westbound was shut down while emergency crews were on scene.