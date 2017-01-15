× Naked woman driver leads MSP on chase through 2 counties

CLIO, Mich. (AP) — A 48-year-old woman who was driving naked was taken to a hospital for observation after leading police on a high-speed chase through two mid-Michigan counties Saturday.

Police say the 25-mile chase reached speeds topping 100 mph on southbound Interstate 75 before the woman’s vehicle was forced by officers into a utility pole and a ditch.

The woman, who has a Georgia driver’s license, was not physically injured.

Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser says the chase started near Buena Vista Township in Saginaw County. She eventually was stopped near Clio in Genesee County, north of Flint. No other vehicles were hit.

Kaiser says authorities aren’t sure if it’s “a drug-related incident or a medical condition.”