Police: Juvenile arrested for reportedly stealing two vehicles

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are reminding residents to lock their car doors after they arrested someone believed to have stolen two vehicles this weekend.

Police say in both cases the keys were left in the ignition.

The first vehicle was reported stolen on Saturday just before 10 a.m. in the 1000 block of Woodward Avenue.

The victim told police they left the vehicle with the keys in the ignition and the doors were unlocked, according to a press release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Someone later called police after they saw three females leaving the vehicle. After speaking with them, police say they realized a male suspect had originally stolen the vehicle.

On Sunday, a vehicle was reported stolen in the 600 block of North Burdink in Kalamazoo.

Police said the driver was attending church at the time of the theft.

A witness reportedly followed the suspect and saw the vehicle crash into a yard in the 100 block of Frank Street. Officers soon caught up with the suspect in the 200 block of Norway.

According to police, the juvenile male suspect was arrested for stealing both vehicles.