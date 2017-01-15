Protest in Grand Rapids to stop the repeal of Obamacare
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Opponents of the Obamacare repeal are planning a protest Sunday afternoon in Grand Rapids.
The protest is happening at 1 p.m. at Calder Plaza.
According to the Facebook page for the event, several state lawmakers plan to be at the rally.
Protesters will finish the rally with a march ending at congressman Justin Amash’s office.
Common cents
Protest all you want you snowflakes. You lost. Move on.
Bob
I’ll be glad to come down in protest with you. If you want to pay me $20 an hour.