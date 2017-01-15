Protest in Grand Rapids to stop the repeal of Obamacare

Posted 7:48 AM, January 15, 2017, by , Updated at 08:07AM, January 15, 2017
7.24 pure michigan ad calder

This still is from a previous Pure Michigan commercial that features Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Opponents of the Obamacare repeal are planning a protest Sunday afternoon in Grand Rapids.

The protest is happening at 1 p.m. at Calder Plaza.

According to the Facebook page for the event, several state lawmakers plan to be at the rally.

Protesters will finish the rally with a march ending at congressman Justin Amash’s office.

 

