Top 5@5: National Hat Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- It's National Hat Day, and to celebrate we are counting down the "Top 5" most legendary hats in history, according to New York Magazine.

5. Cher's Head Dress- This lady truly understands the power of a hat. This headdress was designed by fashion designer Bob Mackie for the actress and singer to wear in 1973.

4. Devo Energy Dome- This hat was immortalized on the cover of the band Devo's third album, Freedom of Choice. The design for the hats were inspired by Aztec Temples.

3. Marlboro Man's Cowboy Hat- The Marlboro Man was a popular image in the early fifties, in his camel-colored get up. Over the years, the man in the photos changed, but his hat remained the same.

2. The Viking Helmet- Although vikings did use helmets in battle, the version with horns was likely not used for this purpose, but instead by priests for religious ceremonies.

1. The Sorting Hat from Harry Potter- This hat spouts poems and works as a hopefully personality test for first-year wizards at Hogwarts. It's meant to function as a physical symbol of the relationship between personality and fate. It's also just a slouchy, kind of dirty looking sorcerer's hat that's loved and cherished by many.