Victim expected to survive after Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say one person suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the leg Sunday evening.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. near Franklin and Geneva in Grand Rapids, according to officials with the Grand Rapids Police Department.
The victim reportedly suffered a gun shot round to the leg.
Police say they don’t have a suspect in custody.
1 Comment
Bob
Let me guess, I bet he didn’t see your hear anything. Just standing there minding his own business and someone shot him.