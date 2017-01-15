Victim expected to survive after Grand Rapids shooting

Posted 9:48 PM, January 15, 2017, by , Updated at 10:07PM, January 15, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say one person suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the leg Sunday evening.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. near Franklin and Geneva in Grand Rapids, according to officials with the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The victim reportedly suffered a gun shot round to the leg.

Police say they don’t have a suspect in custody.

