West Michigan gymnastics team honors local veterans

Posted 7:35 AM, January 15, 2017, by , Updated at 07:39AM, January 15, 2017

LOWELL, Mich. -- Young gymnasts and members of our military coming together for a very special event in West Michigan on Saturday.

The Lowell gymnastics team holding it's third annual salute and tribute to our men and women who have served or are currently serving.

Dozens of gymnasts and military members filled Lowell High School.

Each teammate wore a custom leotard with the name of who they were honoring, and a patch of the military branch they're in.

Dozens of veterans attended, the oldest of them 91 Year old Staff Sergeant, Joe J. Benak who served from 1943 to 1947 in WWII.

Benak said the whole event was a gratifying experience.

Many of the athletes say this is their favorite meet of the year.

Coaches say they plan to keep it going in the future.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s