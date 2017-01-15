West Michigan gymnastics team honors local veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWELL, Mich. -- Young gymnasts and members of our military coming together for a very special event in West Michigan on Saturday.

The Lowell gymnastics team holding it's third annual salute and tribute to our men and women who have served or are currently serving.

Dozens of gymnasts and military members filled Lowell High School.

Each teammate wore a custom leotard with the name of who they were honoring, and a patch of the military branch they're in.

Dozens of veterans attended, the oldest of them 91 Year old Staff Sergeant, Joe J. Benak who served from 1943 to 1947 in WWII.

Benak said the whole event was a gratifying experience.

Many of the athletes say this is their favorite meet of the year.

Coaches say they plan to keep it going in the future.