Battle the elements at the MI Winter Adventure Race

Posted 11:51 AM, January 16, 2017, by , Updated at 11:49AM, January 16, 2017

Think you've got what it takes to battle the elements in an amazing race style competition? Take part in challenging outdoor activities in the Michigan Adventure Race: Winter Edition.

450 people are expected to take part in the largest winter adventure race in the United States. In the Michigan Adventure Race, there will be hardcore activities to get the adrenaline flowing like orienteering, fat biking, snow shoeing, and so much more.

The Winter Michigan Adventure race will be happening at Camp Roger in Rockford on January 28.

Registration cost $74 per person. For more information on the race and events, visit miadventurerace.com. 

