Brushes and Brews provides crafty fun for everyone

Learn how to use a variety of materials and techniques to paint a masterpiece, all while having a brew in your hand at Brushes and Brews.

Hearts 4 the Arts goes beyond just painting on a canvas, they use materials like barn wood and card stock, using the latest art trends to create amazing projects that will look great in your home.

The best part is art skills aren't necessary, most projects involve little to no free handing. All projects are geared for both men and women, so everyone can join in on the fun!

Brushes and Brews will be happening at the The Mitten Brewing Company from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

If you can't make it to the event, Hearts 4 the Arts has classes at different breweries and restaurants in the Grand Rapids area.

Classes are two hours long and range from $30-$35. To sign up for a class, register online.