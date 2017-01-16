× Crashes close sections of US-131 and I-94

SHELBYVILLE, Mich. — The southbound lanes of US-131 were closed as icy conditions contributed to crashes between Shelbyville and Martin. Meanwhile, the westbound lanes of I-94 were closed near Battle Creek due to a crash.

The incidents that caused the closures all took place shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Two crashes were reported on US-131 south of the Shelbyville exit, where the southbound side of the freeway was closed. Deputies could be heard on scanners reporting icy conditions.

The crash on westbound I-94 was just after the Beadle Lake Road exit in Calhoun County.