Crashes close sections of US-131 and I-94

Posted 10:20 AM, January 16, 2017, by , Updated at 10:29AM, January 16, 2017
I-94 westbound near Beadle Lake Rd. (Emmet Township Public Safety)

I-94 westbound near Beadle Lake Rd. (Emmet Township Public Safety)

SHELBYVILLE, Mich. — The southbound lanes of US-131 were closed as icy conditions contributed to crashes between Shelbyville and Martin. Meanwhile, the westbound lanes of I-94 were closed near Battle Creek due to a crash.

The incidents that caused the closures all took place shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Two crashes were reported on US-131 south of the Shelbyville exit, where the southbound side of the freeway was closed. Deputies could be heard on scanners reporting icy conditions.

The crash on westbound I-94 was just after the Beadle Lake Road exit in Calhoun County.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s