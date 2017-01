Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Davenport University has announced that head football coach, Lou Esposito has resigned effective immediately, telling the program he is accepting another position.

Coach Esposito helped build the football program at Davenport and coached the team to a 6-5 record in their first year in the NAIA.

Offensive Coordinator Steve Casula will serve as the interim head coach while Davenport begins a national search for a new head coach.