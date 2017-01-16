Did you buy milk in Michigan? You could get a refund
MICHIGAN– If you purchased milk or dairy products in Michigan in the past 14 years, you can file a claim as part of a class action lawsuit.
Michigan is one of fifteen states named in the suit, which was filed against milk producers. The $52 million settlement comes after accusations that companies slaughtered more than 500,000 cows to reduce the milk supply and inflate prices; allegations those producers still deny.
That lawsuit was spearheaded by the animal rights group Compassion Over Killing.
Residents who file the claim may receive between $10 and $20. However, schools or businesses who purchased milk or dairy products between 2003 and 2010 could receive up to $560.
Attorneys say receipts are not required to be reimbursed.
Claims must be filed by January 31, 2017.
To fill out the form, head to www.boughtmilk.com
Sheila
Yes lets bring down the farmer who brings us food
Sheila
