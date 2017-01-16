× Did you buy milk in Michigan? You could get a refund

MICHIGAN– If you purchased milk or dairy products in Michigan in the past 14 years, you can file a claim as part of a class action lawsuit.

Michigan is one of fifteen states named in the suit, which was filed against milk producers. The $52 million settlement comes after accusations that companies slaughtered more than 500,000 cows to reduce the milk supply and inflate prices; allegations those producers still deny.

That lawsuit was spearheaded by the animal rights group Compassion Over Killing.

Residents who file the claim may receive between $10 and $20. However, schools or businesses who purchased milk or dairy products between 2003 and 2010 could receive up to $560.

Attorneys say receipts are not required to be reimbursed.

Claims must be filed by January 31, 2017.

To fill out the form, head to www.boughtmilk.com