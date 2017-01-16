Freezing rain, icy roads later today

WEST MICHIGAN- Icy roads are already developing this morning and we’re looking at the possibility of more ice later on this afternoon.

Winter Weather Advisories and Freezing Rain Advisories have been posted for many locations in West Michigan. The difference? We’ll see that wintry precip hold on for longer up north as temps remain below freezing for longer.

Freezing rain will impact your lunch hour today as we are expecting a larger area of freezing rain for locations later today.

I would still expect freezing rain in many spots by your commute home, but you’re going to see slow warming form south to north, thus eliminating the problems throughout the evening.

Overnight, we’ll gradually switch to all rain as temps level above freezing. There will be some slick side roads that remain, as temps have a harder time getting above freezing then, but eventually we’re all going to be above freezing by tomorrow.

Ice will become a problem by lunchtime, with it continuing into the evening hours. Expect to take it much easier on the drive home. Trees, powerlines, and roads will develop an icy glaze, and this could cause a few power outages as well.