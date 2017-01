× GRPD: Male stabbed several times, suspects sought

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Monday evening near in southeast Grand Rapids.

Police say it happened near the McDonald’s at 28th Street and Madison around 8:15 p.m. A male was found stabbed 3-4 times and taken to the hospital. That person’s condition hasn’t been made available.

There are no suspects in custody yet. Police say a K-9 track did not yield any results.

This is a developing story.