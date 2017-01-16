Closings and Cancellations

GRPD: Man stabbed several times in McDonald’s parking lot, suspects sought

Posted 8:52 PM, January 16, 2017, by , Updated at 10:21PM, January 16, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Grand Rapids police are investigating a stabbing that happened in a McDonald's parking lot Monday evening.

Police say it happened in the McDonald's parking lot at 28th Street and Madison around 8:15 p.m. A 60-year-old male called police after being stabbed several times in the back during a robbery. He was taken to the hospital, where his condition is described as non-life threatening, however severe.

There are no suspects in custody yet. Police say a K-9 track did not yield any results.They're looking for 2 male subjects - possibly in their late teens - who ran north on Madison.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

