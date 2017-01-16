How to keep boots crease-free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winter is that time of year where you're wearing nothing but boots. At the end of the day when you come inside and kick off the boots, how can you keep them nice and prevent creases?

All you need is one summer item: a pool noodle.

Just take the pool noodle, make sure it's slim enough to fit inside your boot, and cut it to the height of the boot. Then stick the pool noodle inside the boot, and it will keep the boot upright.

Now your boots will stay up and won't get any creases when they're not being worn.

Keep this up, and they'll stay looking just as nice as the day you bought them.