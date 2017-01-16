× Hundreds of Detroit bicyclists honor Martin Luther King

DETROIT (AP) — Bicyclists in Detroit have marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day by pedaling to sites connected to a historic visit the slain civil rights leader made to the city.

About 300 bicyclists participated in Monday’s free 10-mile ride, which took in such sites as downtown Detroit’s Cobo Center. That’s where King gave an early version of his “I Have a Dream” speech in June 1963.

He also led more than 100,000 marchers down Woodward Avenue in what was called the “Great Walk to Freedom,” about two months before he delivered his famous speech in Washington, D.C.

The tour took place in 30-degree weather, but sleet fell on riders toward the end.

It is one of several events being held in the area and state to honor King.