Major Case Team begins investigation into overnight death

Posted 5:13 AM, January 16, 2017, by
GENERIC GRPD cruiser night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Major Case Team is investigating the death of a 24-year-old man who died early Monday.

Police were called to an address on 33rd Street near Eastern Avenue around 2:23 a.m. The report said a male was not breathing.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and while GRPD says there were “no signs of trauma,” the department’s Major Case team is investigating.

If you know anything, call GRPD at 616-456-3400 or leave an anonymous tip with Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s