Major Case Team begins investigation into overnight death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Major Case Team is investigating the death of a 24-year-old man who died early Monday.

Police were called to an address on 33rd Street near Eastern Avenue around 2:23 a.m. The report said a male was not breathing.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and while GRPD says there were “no signs of trauma,” the department’s Major Case team is investigating.

If you know anything, call GRPD at 616-456-3400 or leave an anonymous tip with Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.