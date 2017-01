HOWELL, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane went off a runway and caught fire at a small Michigan airport, and the pilot escaped with minor injuries.

Livingston County sheriff’s officials say the accident happened Monday at the Livingston County Spencer J. Hardy Airport near Howell. The pilot was the only person on the plane was able to get off on his own.

It’s not clear what caused the aircraft to lose control or catch fire. Officials say the accident is being investigated.