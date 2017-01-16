Police: Woman attacked in car, man arrested

Posted 9:38 AM, January 16, 2017, by , Updated at 10:01AM, January 16, 2017

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Police say a 52-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend with a knife in a car Sunday.

According to a release, the woman was giving the man a ride at the time of the assault.   Police say he initially refused to let her go to the hospital, but after she pleaded with him he let her go.

He allegedly ordered her let him out of the car a few blocks away from the hospital.  He was later arrested at a home in the Edison neighborhood.

The man faces charges of attempted murder, false imprisonment and domestic assault, third offense.  He will be identified pending formal arraignment.

