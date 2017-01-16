× Students, community march to honor Dr. King at Aquinas College

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a man who fought for equality and civil rights. Monday, communities nationwide are remembering and honoring his legacy.

In West Michigan many celebrated Dr. King including those on Aquinas College’s campus. Students, professors and community members began their march linking arms in solidarity and in prayer: “We ask that you would help us to wake up to our reality, but to keep living the dream,” said one leader.

“It’s a great way of taking what was done and started then with Martin Luther King Jr. and basically reenacting that and pushing for social change now,” said Chucky Blackmore, Aquinas College senior and reader during the march.

Students held signs in protest supporting movements like Black Lives Matter. They stopped periodically to read and take pause recalling ongoing fights for justice: including those who stand alongside the Standing Rock Sioux against the controversial pipeline project in North Dakota.

“Opponents of DAPL say the project threatens sacred native lands and could contaminate the water supply from the Missouri River,” read one student to the group.

“I really like that [the Center for Diversity and Inclusion] has arranged for us to hear about people who are still fighting for justice today, and that it’s not over,” said Emma Wonsil, Aquinas College senior.

It was a day of remembrance on campus that began in song, with a group singing “Amazing Grace,” to continue the conversation of social justice.

“I appreciate campus stepping up in order to say that we’re going to have this conversation or at least we’re going to be present in the conversation and acknowledge it, I think that it’s a start,” said Kascha Sanor, Aquinas College senior.