Total Health Chiropractic heals chronic neck and back pain

Posted 11:20 AM, January 16, 2017, by

If you're suffering from neck or back pain, and nothing seems to be helping, Dr. Christopher Miller from Total Health Chiropractic wants to get rid of that pain for good.

At Total Health Chiropractic, they want to help you feeling like yourself again and get rid of the pain without using drugs, surgery, invasive techniques or injections.

With Total Health's DRX 9000C machine, you'll stop suffering from:
• Chronic Neck/Back Pain
• Sciatica and Spinal Stenosis
• Herniated and Bulging Discs
• Failed Neck and Back Pain
• Shooting Pain in the Arms/Legs
• Failed Neck or Back Surgery

If you want to start getting rid of your chronic neck and back pain, Total Health is offering a special for Morning Mix viewers. Get a consultation and exam for just $20.17, that's a savings of over $219!

This deal is limited to the first five callers, and excludes Medicare and Medicaid.

To schedule your appointment, or to learn more information about treatments, call (616) 328-6652.

1 Comment