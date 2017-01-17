Live – Senate Confirmation hearing for Betsy DeVos
Closings and Cancellations

Basketball to benefit organ donation in Newaygo

Posted 5:09 PM, January 17, 2017, by

Friday night's basketball game at Newaygo High School will help raise awareness for organ donation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s