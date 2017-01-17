Friday night's basketball game at Newaygo High School will help raise awareness for organ donation.
Basketball to benefit organ donation in Newaygo
-
Utah teen dies unexpectedly, one day after deciding to donate her organs
-
Mom donates late daughter’s hands; first hand donation for transplant in MI
-
Hit and run victim’s organ donation saved four lives
-
Judge donates kidney to fellow judge
-
Vigil planned in memory of Detroit cop shot, killed
-
-
Raising ‘Hell:’ Celebrity chef cooks to help aunt breathe easy
-
Victim identified in Newaygo County shooting; suspect charged
-
Man shot and killed in Newaygo County; one in custody
-
Grant downs Newaygo, 32-19
-
Winter Storm Watches upgraded to Warnings across West Michigan
-
-
Newaygo’s John Goodin set to coach against former school Friday
-
Authorities ID 2 fatally shot at home near Newaygo
-
2 dead in overnight shooting in Newaygo County