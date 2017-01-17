GM makes announcement of $1 billion investments; 1,500 new jobs

DETROIT, Mich. – General Motors has announced an investment of $1 billion in manufacturing in the United States, in addition to the $2.9 billion announced last year.

The company says the new investments will cover new vehicle, advanced technology and component projects. The company says 1,500 new and retained jobs are expected in the new projects.

Axle production for the next generation of full-size pickup trucks will be moving from Mexico to Michigan, as well. The company says this means an additional 450 jobs here.

“As the U.S. manufacturing base increases its competitiveness, we are able to further increase our investment, resulting in more jobs for America and better results for our owners,” said GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra in a press release. “The U.S. is our home market and we are committed to growth that is good for our employees, dealers, and suppliers and supports our continued effort to drive shareholder value.”

GM says that they have been streamlining and simplifying its operations, while growing the business. Barra also says they will be insourcing more than 6,000 Information Technology jobs that had been outside the U.S. They are also streamlining engineering operations from seven locations to three, with the main engineering center being in Warren, Michigan.

In other states, the company says they are working with suppliers to create “supplier parks” near GM U.S. plants. They say this has already been done at the Fairfax plant in Kansas, the Spring Hill plant in Tennessee, the Fort Wayne plant in Indiana and the Lordstown plant in Ohio.