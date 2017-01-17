Icy morning commute, especially on country roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOWEN, Mich. -- Residents on 19 Mile Road east of Lincoln Lake Road told FOX 17 they called county dispatch when they heard sounds of a semi losing traction during the morning commute. They found a number of vehicles, including the semi, struggling with icy conditions, and the semi eventually jackknifed.

The incidents on 19 Mile were an indication of the troubles some drivers experienced as rain and thunderstorms moved through West Michigan with temperatures near freezing.

At one point Tuesday morning, Michigan State Police and the Ionia County Sheriff's Office issued a request that residents avoid driving on secondary roads unless it was absolutely necessary. They warned that some vehicles had slid off roads despite going at slow speeds. Authorities were particularly concerned about unpaved roads in the county.

There were few incidents on expressways.