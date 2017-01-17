Closings and Cancellations

Man in critical condition after being hit by SUV in Holland

Posted 11:24 PM, January 17, 2017, by

HOLLAND, Mich. — A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a SUV Tuesday evening in Holland.

Police say it happened near the McDonald’s on South Washington Avenue. A 71-year-old man from Holland was struck by a vehicle driven by a 55-year-old South Haven woman.

The man was taken to a hospital in Holland by ambulance before being moved to Grand Rapids. He was in critical condition.

A section of South Washington was closed for a couple hours for crash reconstruction.

Police say speed and alcohol do not seem to be factors, though they’re still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Jon Boeve at 616-355-1737 or email policetips@cityofholland.com.

