Man reportedly shot during accidental shooting, police urge gun safety practices
MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a Cass County man is expected to survive after being shot during an accidental shooting on Sunday afternoon.
It happened around 12:30 p.m.in Milton Township.
A neighbor was reportedly target shooting with a .223 Rifle when he missed the back shot and the bullet went back into the woods and struck the victim, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was about 500-600 yards away.
Justin Anderson, 42, suffered non-life threatening injuries to the leg and taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police urge gun users to practice gun safety procedures.Authorities say if you’re negligent with a fire arm, you can be charged with a crime. The penalty can increase depending how severe the damages are. Police say to use a proper back stop and shoot rounds in an unoccupied area.
2 comments
Little Mary
I think you meant to say “missed the back STOP.” While I’m a long time supporter of gun rights, there is a lot of stupid out there. Of course, the same applies to driving automobiles.
Richard
Dear Mr. Shooter, “All firearms are always loaded”. “Be sure of your target and what is beyond it”. “Keep your finger off the trigger until your sights are on your intended target”. “Never point a firearm at anything you do not intend to destroy.” You got number 1 right, not so much on numbers 2, 3, and 4. You are a lucky guy, it could have been worse. I hope that is all that needs to be said.