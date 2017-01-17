× Man reportedly shot during accidental shooting, police urge gun safety practices

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a Cass County man is expected to survive after being shot during an accidental shooting on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 p.m.in Milton Township.

A neighbor was reportedly target shooting with a .223 Rifle when he missed the back shot and the bullet went back into the woods and struck the victim, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was about 500-600 yards away.

Justin Anderson, 42, suffered non-life threatening injuries to the leg and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police urge gun users to practice gun safety procedures.Authorities say if you’re negligent with a fire arm, you can be charged with a crime. The penalty can increase depending how severe the damages are. Police say to use a proper back stop and shoot rounds in an unoccupied area.