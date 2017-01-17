Scott Soodsma earns 500th win as Unity Christian beats Holland Christian

HUDSONVILLE, Mich -- T.J. VanKoevering's 3-point basketball in the final seconds lifted Unity Christian to a 48-45 in win over rival Holland Christian. Crusaders head coach Scott Soodsma earned his 500th career victory with the win.
