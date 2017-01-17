× Whitecaps seeks tasty menu items for 2017 season

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. – It is time to start thinking spring, and that means thinking about what you want to eat at Fifth Third Ballpark during West Michigan Whitecaps games this season.

The team has started their annual contest to see what new food items should be on the Fifth Third Ballpark menu this summer. This is the 8th season that the team has asked the public for a menu item.

Submissions are accepted through Friday, January 27. Past winners include the Declaration of Indigestion, Chicks with Sticks, the Baco and Dutch Love.

To make your submissions, send an email to playball@whitecapsbaseball.com or at this link on the Whitecaps web page. The top submissions will then be voted on by the public online starting on February 23.