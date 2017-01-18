FOX 17 West Michigan is searching for a full-time Assignment Editor. This position is responsible for executing news plans each day by assigning all field crews, posting stories to social media and fox17online.com. We are looking for someone with strong organizational skills, including the ability to focus on several tasks at once. You must also be able to work under pressure, meet strict deadlines, have excellent news judgment and be aggressive breaking news. Must be able to arrange short-term and long-term projects and delegate responsibilities as needed. Must have a strong understanding of logistics and news gathering as well as excellent people skills. Knowledge of newsroom computer systems, two-way radios and police scanners preferred.

DEPARTMENT: NEWS

REPORTS TO: MORNING EXECUTIVE PRODUCER

Responsibilities:

• Shoot, edit, write, produce and post news stories for broadcast and digital platforms.

• Cover breaking news with a sense of urgency; post content accurately and timely on station website and social media

• Edit and post video content on multiple platforms

• Establish and maintain relationships/sources in the community

• Maintain awareness of local, national and international news

• Utilize AP style, as well as best web-production practices and story packaging

Qualifications:

• Bachelor’s degree preferred; equivalent experience required

• Broadcast journalism/reporting experience with demonstrated creative and innovative use of web/social media

• Excellent writing and copy-editing skills

• Demonstrated strong understanding of social media platforms

• Basic understanding of video editing/production and live ENG operations

• Ability to work in a rapid, fast-paced environment

• Must be able to work a flexible schedule, including nights, weekends and holidays

To apply, visit TribuneMedia.com/careers .