Closings and Cancellations

Balanced Effort Leads Spring Lake Past Allendale

Posted 12:01 AM, January 18, 2017, by

SPRING LAKE, Mich -- Cameron Ball scored 13 points, Sam Johnson 12 and Isaiah Pierce 11 as Spring Lake beat Allendale 60-50 Tuesday night in OK Blue play.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s