SPRING LAKE, Mich -- Cameron Ball scored 13 points, Sam Johnson 12 and Isaiah Pierce 11 as Spring Lake beat Allendale 60-50 Tuesday night in OK Blue play.
Balanced Effort Leads Spring Lake Past Allendale
-
Grand Haven Boy’s win 53-52 in overtime
-
Blue Bloods Square Off for District Title
-
Battle for Portage featured on week 7 of the Blitz
-
West Catholic vs. Allendale
-
Allendale downs Kelloggsville, 35 – 19
-
-
Allendale vs. Grand Rapids Catholic
-
Grand Valley State Routs Great Lakes Christian
-
Regional Titles on the Line in High School Football
-
Judge rules text messages are admissible in sex assault case
-
Man charged with shooting near GVSU
-
-
2016 High School Playoff Pairings
-
Kalamazoo Central vs. Gull Lake
-
Dowagiac vs. Berrien Springs