Endless fun and games at the Kids and Family Expo

Cabin fever may be here in West Michigan, but the Kids and Family Expo will encourage the whole family to come out and play!
Dozens of local non-profit organizations and businesses will fill the DeVos Place with all kids of fun activities and games.
Featured areas and performances include puppet theater, a petting zoo, a magic show,, martial arts, bouncy houses, crafts, and more! There'll even be a zip line so you can soar across the expo and see all it has to offer.
The Kids and Family Expo is happening on January 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets are $7 for adults, $3 for kids under 15, and kids under 3-years-old get in for free.