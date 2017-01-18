Escape the cold at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tired of the cold weather and in need of a place to warm up? Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel is the perfect place for a getaway.

It's never too early to start making plans for spring break, and Soaring Eagle Waterpark is ready for you. Their "Once Upon a Spring Break" deal starts on March 24. The packages include hotel rooms, dining credits, and waterpark passes. There will also be special appearances by Belle, the Beast, Peter Pan, and others, plus lots of great prize giveaways.

There's also a "Family Fun" package that's running from Sunday through Thursdays. For just $169 dollars a night, which includes taxes and resort fees, families can stay in a standard quad occupancy room, receive $40 in dining credit and waterpark passes.

Travis Tritt with special guest Tracy Lawrence will be at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort on Saturday, March 11. Tritt continues to stay true and relevant to his country roots. Last year, he topped the Soundscan Top 200 Catalog Country Albums chart for over 60 consecutive weeks with 15 of those at number one. Tickets start at $34 and are on sale.

Tickets are available for the Price is Right Live Stage Show too! It'll be back at Soaring Eagle Casino on Friday, February 17 and 18. If you make it up on stage, you could win some fabulous prizes and cash. Also, luck audience members can even win prizes right from their seats.

Another cool event taking place at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel is "Ready, Set, Snow." On January 27 and 28, there will be winter themed crafts like popsicle stick snowflakes and winter tree finger paintings.

For more information on these events or to make a reservation, call 1-877-2EAGLE2.