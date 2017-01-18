Getting a Kanye Westucation: College class focuses on rapper

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Rapper/Producer Kanye West signs copies of his new CD "Graduation" at Virgin Megastore Union Square, September 11, 2007, New York, New York. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/WireImage)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A new course at Washington University in St. Louis is focused on the world of Kanye West.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 75 students are registered for “Politics of Kanye West: Black Genius and Sonic Aesthetics,” which began this week. There’s a waiting list to get in.

The professor, Jeffrey McCune, says the course focused on the rapper, producer and fashion designer offers a way for students to connect issues of politics, race, gender, sexuality and culture.

It’s not the first college course about West. Georgia State University offered one in 2015, and a 2014 course at the University of Missouri focused on West and Jay-Z.

McCune says the class will neither fawn over West’s music nor be an exercise in bashing him.

 

