Gov. Snyder says Medicaid expansion is a success

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder says he will try to persuade Republicans in Congress that the state’s Medicaid expansion is a success and a model that can work nationally.

In his seventh annual State of the State address Tuesday night, the Republican governor said “we hope for the best, but we can’t count on it.” He will travel to Washington on Thursday to discuss the Medicaid expansion, which has provided health insurance to 600,000 low-income adults in Michigan but which is in jeopardy as Republicans seek to repeal the federal health care law.

Snyder says Michigan should be “speaking up” about the expansion.