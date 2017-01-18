HOLLAND, Mich -- Harrison Blackledge scored 21 points and Dante Hawkins added 18 as Hope beat Adrian 75-65 to remain unbeaten in the MIAA. The Flying Dutchmen are now alone in 1st place because Calvin lost at Kalamazoo.
Hope Stays Unbeaten in the MIAA with Win Over Adrian
-
Hope stays unbeaten in MIAA with win over Olivet
-
Hope Tops Albion to Remain Unbeaten
-
Hope beats Alma to stay in first place in MIAA
-
Calvin Keeps Pace in the MIAA by Beating Olivet
-
Perkins leads Hope women to 82-61 win over rival Calvin
-
-
Hackett Catholic stays unbeaten with win over Schoolcraft
-
ESPN bringing ‘GameDay’ show to Western Michigan
-
Schoolcraft suffers over-time loss to Lumen Christi in district final
-
Muskegon downs Grand Rapids Union to improve to 9-0
-
Big Reds stay unbeaten with 79-41 win over Ottawa Hills
-
-
Vande Streek gets 400th win at Calvin College
-
Bears activate former WMU Bronco Daniel Braverman
-
Western Michigan’s Davis sets FBS receiving record