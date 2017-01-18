Hope Stays Unbeaten in the MIAA with Win Over Adrian

Posted 11:52 PM, January 18, 2017, by

HOLLAND, Mich -- Harrison Blackledge scored 21 points and Dante Hawkins added 18 as Hope beat Adrian 75-65 to remain unbeaten in the MIAA.  The Flying Dutchmen are now alone in 1st place because Calvin lost at Kalamazoo.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s