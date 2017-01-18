How to recover from the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holidays are normally surrounded by stress and sugary treats, and when combined the two are a bad combination.

If you've gained some weight, don't lose hope! It's possible to recover from a season high on overindulging, the key is to get back on track.

Dr. Diana Bitner, a nationally recognized menopause specialist from Spectrum Health, talks about how to get back into a healthy lifestyle after the holidays.

Dr. Bitner says the key to getting into the groove of a healthy lifestyle is following the Seven Essential Elements of Daily Success, or SEEDS:

Water: Drink eight glasses of water a day, plus one more for every cup of coffee or serving of alcohol. Sleep: Seven hours a night or 49 for the week is the ideal amount of sleep. Catch up when you can, including 20 minute power naps when you can. Vitamins: Vitamin D, a multivitamin, and calcium from food. Fiber: Vegetables, fruit, whole grains, and a fiber pill can avoid constipation. Food: Daily five servings each of healthy carbs and protein, three servings of healthy fats, and only one sugary treat, including alcohol, a day. Activity: 30 minutes a day of either aerobic activity, strength training or stretching. Mind-body with gratitude: Daily gratitude (other than prayer) and metered breathing before bed or in the middle of the night falling back to sleep.

The basics are even more important during or after the holidays or any time of stress and sugar. By having a plan, success is possible even through the toughest of times.

Self care is crucial to feeling good and staying healthy at the same time and helps keep menopause symptoms away even without hormone medication.

