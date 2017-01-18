Kellogg’s to cut 250 jobs in Battle Creek

Posted 12:39 PM, January 18, 2017, by

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – The Kellogg Company announced changes Wednesday that affects 250 employees at their corporate headquarters in Battle Creek.

The company announced the changes in a statement saying they are “eliminating work that doesn’t drive the highest returns”, and increasing the company’s speed and agility by removing some work duplication and getting more focused.

The company says they are helping the impacted employees with severance benefits and outplacement services.

The company says the changes are part of a four-year global effort to grow the company through greater efficiency and effectiveness.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment