Kellogg’s to cut 250 jobs in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – The Kellogg Company announced changes Wednesday that affects 250 employees at their corporate headquarters in Battle Creek.

The company announced the changes in a statement saying they are “eliminating work that doesn’t drive the highest returns”, and increasing the company’s speed and agility by removing some work duplication and getting more focused.

The company says they are helping the impacted employees with severance benefits and outplacement services.

The company says the changes are part of a four-year global effort to grow the company through greater efficiency and effectiveness.