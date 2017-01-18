Lowell police officer seen helping ladies across icy street

Posted 11:10 AM, January 18, 2017, by , Updated at 05:57PM, January 18, 2017

LOWELL, Mich. — A photo capturing a Lowell police officer going above and beyond the call of duty is making the rounds on social media.

Officer Gordy Lauren was caught in the act of kindness helping some elderly ladies cross an icy parking lot on the way to their hair dresser appointments. It happened Tuesday behind the River Bend East Styling Salon. Mary Ann Geldersma said she and her friend Gene Rockwell were found struggling to walk through the lot when a ‘tall gentleman came out of nowhere to help.’

“She’s 90 and I’m 85, I mean we’re not spring chickens walking on the ice,” Geldersma said.

Officer Lauren was photographed by a passerby grabbing both ladies by the arm, helping walk them safely inside.The picture was posted on the Lowell Police Facebook page and has been shared nearly 1000 times as of Wednesday.

“I said his mom will be very proud of him to think that he would just come and help a couple of old ladies over the ice,” said Geldersma.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment