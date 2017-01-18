Man hit by SUV in Holland dies

Posted 1:57 PM, January 18, 2017

HOLLAND, Mich. – The man who was hit by an SUV Tuesday night in Holland has died.

Holland Public Safety officers say that John Dunn, 71, was hit by an SUV while walking on South Washington Tuesday night at about 6:45pm near the McDonald’s. Dunn died Wednesday.

A section of South Washington was closed for a couple hours for crash reconstruction.  The vehicle was driven by a 55-year-old South Haven woman.

Police say speed and alcohol do not seem to be factors, though they’re still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Jon Boeve at 616-355-1737 or email policetips@cityofholland.com.

