Michigan teacher not showing students Trump’s inauguration

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. – A fourth grade teacher is not allowing his students to watch the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on Friday because of Trump’s “inflammatory and degrading” language.

Radio host Steve Gruber has posted the teacher’s letters to parents on his website and Facebook.

According to Gruber, Brett Meteyer sent the letter to parents, saying he had shown students the inaugural addresses in 2009 and 2005. He had apparently requested a copy of the speech ahead of time, before allowing his students to watch.

Dear Parents,

Because I am concerned about my students and your children being exposed to language and behavior that is not in concert with the most conservative social and family values, I have decided to show the inauguration of Donald Trump this Friday, but we will not view Mr. Trump’s inauguration speech.

Because every peaceful transition of power is a historic moment, I put in a request to the Trump team to preview the speech, but I have not heard back from them.

I showed the speeches of Presidents Obama and Bush in 2009 and 2005, respectively, but I am anxious about showing Mr. Trump’s inaugural address, given his past inflammatory and degrading comments about minorities, women, and the disabled. I am also uneasy about Mr. Trump’s casual use of profanity, so I sought an assurance that as their teacher, I would not be exposing children to language that would not appear in G- or PG-rated movies.

I do not know if Mr. Trump’s speech is something that would be provided to the press or concerned citizens beforehand, but these plans may change if I hear back from them.

Hopefully,

Brett Meteyer

Gruber also posted this letter from Meteyer right after the election on Wednesday morning on his Facebook page.