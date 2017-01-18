Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for January 18

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Even if you’ve seen it before, the Harlem Globetrotters are in West Michigan for the week.

They’ll be at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo showing off their basketball skills on Wednesday. After the game, the team will stick around for autographs, pictures, and a high-five session.

The event start at 7 p.m. and tickets cost around $20.

The team will be at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek on Thursday and at Van Andel Arena on Sunday.

2. Some side splitting laughter is heading to Grand Rapids, but Laughfest can’t be done without some great volunteers.

Organizers are looking for people to help with event promotion, ushering, retail, office support, and more.

New volunteers will need to attend meeting for orientation and training, as well as a pre-festival meeting. To sign up, just go to laughfest.org.

The funny fest runs from March 9-19.

3. Three-places in Michigan are part of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the United States. Lots of restaurants on the list are considered “hidden gems.”

Among the Michigan locations, Nonla Vietnamese Street Food in Mattawan is ranked at number 22.

Choupli Wood Fired Kabob in Lansing took the 85th spot.

Chadd’s Bistro in Rochester Hills barely made it, coming in at 97.

The winners are picked by combining rating and the total number of reviews on Yelp.

4. The Ford Mustang is getting a subtle face lift, and everyone got a chance to see it at the Detroit Auto Show on Tuesday.

Some of the changes include a more powerful V8 engine, along with a fuel saving 10-speed automatic transmission.

Ford hasn’t announced a final price yet, but it’s expected to go on sale sometime this year.

The auto shows is open to the public through January 22 at the Cobo Center.

5. Sometimes there is biting, unwanted sniffing, but one thing is for sure, there is a whole lot of cuteness during the Puppy Bowl!

Preparations are underway for the 13th annual event. Day two of the taping for the big game happened on Tuesday.

More than 80 puppies from 34 shelters across the U.S. cam to New York for the event.

Each year, organizers like to make things a little different, so a few new additions this time around include putting dogs with special needs in the game.

Also, there are some new rules including “illegal use of the tail,” and “truly offensive pass interference.”

The Puppy Bowl airs on Sunday, February 5, the same day as the Super Bowl.