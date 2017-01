Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you lost the backs of earrings, or any other small objects, in the depths of your carpet?

Instead of getting down on the ground searching for those objects, find them easily with the vacuum.

Just put a pair of stockings (pantyhose) over the suction tube, hold it together with a rubber band, and vacuum the carpet.

The tiny objects won't get sucked up in the vacuum and be lost forever, but instead stick to the pantyhose or stocking.