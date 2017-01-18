‘Stinger the Dog’ helps raise donations at the Rivertown Crossings Mall

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Stinger the Dog has become a bit of a celebrity in West Michigan. On Wednesday, Stinger visited the Younkers store inside the Rivertown Crossings Mall to help raise money for the animal rescue Luvnpupz.

Stinger’s rescue story in September 2016, after he was stung by hundreds of bees, suffered a severe reaction and his owners abandoned him. The dog was rushed to Michigan State University for emergency care and was eventually diagnosed with an autoimmune disease.

Since then, Stinger’s skin has cleared up, but due to the cost of his care, he will never be available for adoption.

During Wednedsay’s visit to the mall, he visited with people from around West Michigan and helped sell coupon books to benefit Luvnpupz. In all, they say they sold about 40 coupon books.